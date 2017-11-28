A RUNDOWN OF THE ARIA AWARDS 2017:

* TOP NOMINEES

Gang Of Youths - The Sydney rock band released their second album this year, Go Farther In Lightness, and lead the night's nominations with eight, including for Best Album.

Paul Kelly - The Aussie music legend had his first number one album this year with his 23rd record Life Is Fine and recently rocked out on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. He has seven nominations this year.

A.B. Original - The indigenous hip-hop duo, Briggs and Trials, have six nominations for their powerful album Reclaim Australia, which has already won the Australian Music Prize and was recently named Triple J's album of the year.

Amy Shark - The Gold Coast singer-songwriter recently performed on James Corden's The Late Show in the US and has six nominations, having just released her debut EP, Night Thinker.

Illy - The Melbourne rapper has also been nominated for six awards for his fifth studio album, Two Degrees.

Jessica Mauboy - This will be the Darwin singer's seventh consecutive year of ARIA nominations. Mauboy had her first number one album this year with her The Secret Daughter, the soundtrack to her TV show of the same name, and is up for six awards.

* AUSTRALIAN PERFORMERS

Top nominees A.B. Original, Amy Shark, Gang of Youths, Jessica Mauboy and Paul Kelly will all take to the stage to perform at the star-studded ARIAs at The Star in Sydney. Fellow nominees including Dan Sultan, Peking Duk and Pnau will also perform, as will new Hall Of Fame inductee Daryl Braithwaite.

* INTERNATIONAL STARS

Harry Styles - The former One Direction star was the first international performer announced for the event. He released his debut self-titled solo album this year, which went to number one in the UK, the US and in Australia.

Lorde - The New Zealander has been wowing Australian audiences on her current tour of the country and will make a pit-stop along the way at the ARIAs to perform a song from her acclaimed second album, Melodrama.

* PRESENTERS

Nine Network entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins will host this year's ARIAs, which this year will be broadcast on Nine after going out on Network Ten for the past few years.

Pitch Perfect 3 stars Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Ruby Rose and Anna Camp are in Sydney for the movie's Australian premiere and will swing by the ARIAs to present an award. Other big names handing out gongs on the night include multiple ARIA-award winner Flume, Harry Styles, INXS, Lorde, Apple Beats1 DJ Zane Lowe and Mick Fleetwood.