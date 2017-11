A Sydney Islamic school has had its funding for the 2018 school year continued after the Federal Court dismissed an earlier decision to delay it.

The court on Monday dismissed the April decision to delay funding to Malek Fahd Islamic School in Greenacre following concerns of a misuse of funds.

The school's future was thrown into doubt in 2016 after the federal education department revoked its funding because a review found it was operating for profit.