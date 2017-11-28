Gaming giant Tatts Group Limited has delivered a 14.8 per cent increase in net profit after tax to $67.2 million in the three months to September 30.

Tatts Group's first quarter net profit has jumped almost 15 per cent jump on the back of a strong performance by its lotteries jackpot.

Continuing operations net profit after tax for the three months to September 30 rose 14.8 per cent to $67.2 million, compared to the same time last year, while revenue grew 6.8 per cent to $743.1 million, thanks to strong lotteries performance backed by eight jackpots at or above, the $15 million mark.

The gaming giant said the revenue increase and well-controlled expenses had helped deliver a 9.6 per cent lift in earnings to $128.2 million for the period.