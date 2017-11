Communications Minister Mitch Fifield says problems with the connection of the national broadband network via pay-television cables will be fixed.

Despite technical problems, the federal government is heralding the connection of the national broadband network via pay-TV cables as terrific technology.

NBN Co has announced it will temporarily suspend rollout of the hybrid coaxial-fibre (HFC) network, warning of six to nine-month delays.

"There's no problem that's been identified that can't be fixed. They will be fixed," Communications Minister Mitch Fifield told ABC radio on Tuesday.