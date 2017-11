President Donald Trump, right, meets with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald, center, and Thomas Begay, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washing (AAP)

US President Donald Trump dubbed a Democratic rival 'Pocahontas' during an event designed to honor Native American veterans in the White House's Oval Office.

After listening to one veteran speak at length about his experience as a “Navajo code talker” during the war, Trump heaped praise on the veterans and said he would not give prepared remarks himself.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Trump repeatedly referred to Warren as “Pocahontas,” the name of a famous 17th-century Native American, during his presidential campaign in a mocking reference to Warren’s having said in the past that she had Native American ancestry.

Warren, one of the Senate’s most prominent liberal Democrats, is a noted legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School and served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama before she was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Before entering politics, Warren helped Congress develop the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB), which was established to protect Americans from abusive lending practices following the 2008 financial crisis.

Responding to Trump's remark, Warren said on MSNBC: "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honouring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."

The CFPB has been under attack by Trump since he took office in January. On Friday, Trump named his budget director as the interim head of the agency, after the agency’s outgoing chief named someone else to the job, setting up a court battle.