The World Surf League have called another lay day for the Maui Pro, with the season-ending event in Hawaii yet to start.

A third-straight day of small waves has prevented Australians Sally Fitzgibbons and Tyler Wright beginning their world surfing championship tilts at the season-ending women's event in Hawaii.

World Surf League (WSL) organisers have again delayed the start to competition at the Maui Pro at Honolua Bay, expecting better conditions this week.

"There are some waves on offer today but it's not quite what we're looking for so we're off for the day," WSL deputy commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer said on Monday.

"Right now Wednesday looks really good and there's also some potential for tomorrow."

Tour leader Fitzgibbons, world No.2 compatriot Tyler Wright and American Courtney Courtney Conlogue will be crowned champion by taking out the event.

Fitzgibbons, a three-time championship runner-up, will face world No.12 Silvana Lima of Brazil and local wildcard Brisa Hennessy in the first round.

Wright is set to meet countrywoman Laura Enever and local Tatiana Weston-Webb first up.

Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore is the only other Australian with a shot a claiming the title, but needs to win in Hawaii and have Fitzgibbons and Wright finish lower than fifth.