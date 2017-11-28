Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds has taken a veiled swipe at his former NRL club Canterbury over their handling of their halves puzzle.

Reynolds is in familiar territory at the Tigers with fellow recruit Benji Marshall promising to put pressure on him and Luke Brooks for the starting No.6 and No.7 spots ahead of the 2018 NRL season.

At one point during his time at Belmore under then coach Des Hasler, Reynolds was vying with Moses Mbye and Trent Hodkinson for two positions and said the uncertainty over whether he was starting or not played with his head.