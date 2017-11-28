Tina Arena has waded into the debate around calls for a name change of Margaret Court Arena, with her subtle comments drawing a response from Tennis Australia.

Outspoken entertainer Tina Arena has used Australian tennis's night of nights to subtly promote a name change of Margaret Court Arena.

Tennis Australia is under pressure to remove Court's name from one of its flagship stadiums at Melbourne Park following the 24-times grand slam singles champion's vocal opposition to same-sex marriage.

Some of the sport's biggest names, including openly gay legend Martina Navratilova, have demanded a name change amid fears of a player boycott of Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open in January.

Court's public stance against same-sex marriage and claims that "tennis is full of lesbians" caused a furore at the French Open in May.

Now a Christian minister, the 75-year-old reignited the debate this month when she claimed a "yes" vote on marriage equality would signal the end of holidays in Australia.

"There will be no Mother's Day. There will be no Father's Day. There will be no Easter. There will be no Christmas," Court told the West Australian newspaper.

A strong campaigner for the LGBT community, Arena was invited to perform at the Newcombe Medal in Melbourne on Monday night.

In between belting out three of her signature hits, including Change, Arena used centre stage to make her feelings on the subject known.

"There's been a lot said about Margaret Court. People will have their say," Arena said, drawing a hush from the audience at the Crown Casino.

"Whatever it means to anybody, at least people are talking (about) it.

"There is a woman that, for me, defined a lot of things when it comes to being a female and when it comes to the sport and the elegance that she always brought to the sport.

"Sport is not always associated with elegance but that's not because it's not.

"It's because we sometimes don't necessarily focus on that and I want to take this opportunity to say to Evonne Goolagong what a remarkable, outstanding example of a great human being, of extraordinary culture, of an extraordinary level of empathy and understanding.

"And for all of that, I want to take the opportunity to say thank you to you, and then to all the other beautiful leading sportsmen and women in this room who put this country on the map.

"Australians have always been historically great at tennis and Melbourne, I think, puts on one of the greatest tennis events on this planet."

Tennis Australia said, despite Arena's comments, its position had not changed.

"As a legend of the sport, we respect Margaret Court's achievements in tennis and her unmatched playing record," TA said.

"Her personal views are her own, and do not align with Tennis Australia's values of equality, inclusion and diversity."

The issue is sure to be one of the hottest of the summer ahead of the season's first grand slam starting in January.