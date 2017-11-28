Flamboyant TV host Salvador Nasralla is on course for a surprise victory over Juan Orlando Hernandez in the Honduras presidential election.

The result of Honduras' presidential election remains in limbo, even after initial results suggest flamboyant TV host is on course for a surprise victory over the US-friendly incumbent, Juan Orlando Hernandez.

With about 70 per cent of ballots counted, TV entertainer Salvador Nasralla was leading by a margin of five points, election official Marcos Ramiro Lobo told Reuters on Monday afternoon, by which time results updates had ground to a halt.

The lead was too large for Hernandez to overcome, Lobo said, without saying what percentage of the vote Nasralla secured. An initial tally encompassing more than half of ballots early on Monday gave Nasralla 45 per cent and Hernandez 40 per cent.

Later on Monday, David Matamoros, president of the electoral tribunal, said it might be ready to deliver more definitive results by Thursday, a gap that risks stoking tension in a violent country known for electoral strife.

Nasralla, a self-described centrist, headed a left-right coalition called the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, and claimed victory on Monday - as did Hernandez.

Nasralla is backed by former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 coup after he proposed a referendum on his re-election. The dramatic comeback by the one-time leftist risks fuelling concern in Washington.

Breaking with tribunal colleagues, Lobo said Nasralla appeared certain to win, signalling that in-house experts at the electoral body regarded his lead as "irreversible."

Hernandez was credited with lowering the murder rate and boosting the economy, but he was also hurt by accusations of ties to illicit, drug-related financing that he denies.