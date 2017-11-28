Embattled WA Labor MP Barry Urban is expected to face parliament this week to address speculation over the legitimacy of his CV.

Mr McGowan confirmed Mr Urban would not appear in parliament on Tuesday but was expected to make a statement on Wednesday or Thursday, adding he would have to have "very good medical reasons" not to do it.

Mr Urban was recently caught wearing an Australian Police Overseas Service Medal he was not entitled to.

Questions have since been raised about his background, including his university education and time spent in the WA police force and British armed and police forces.

Mr McGowan said he would wait to hear what Mr Urban says in parliament before considering whether he should resign.

"Let him clear the air, let him explain himself and we'll make a decision after that," he told reporters.

"I wouldn't think that the people of Darling Range would want a by-election."

The premier conceded that if Mr Urban was not mentally and physically ready to speak this week, it might be put off until next year, but he expected it would happen in this final sitting week.

