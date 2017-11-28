A report into the WA Labor government's proposed no body, no parole legislation has recommended some minor amendments but says the bill should pass parliament.

A committee examining the Western Australia Labor government's proposed no body, no parole legislation has recommended including manslaughter and considering mental capacity.

Under the proposed laws, convicted murderers would not be released on parole unless they co-operated with police to find the remains of their victims.

The bill passed the lower house earlier this year but was sent to a committee by the upper house, which Premier Mark McGowan labelled at the time a "kick in the guts" for the families of victims.

The report, tabled in parliament on Tuesday, suggested some minor changes to the bill but said it could be passed.

The committee recommends considering the mental capacity of a prisoner to co-operate in locating a victim's remains.

It also found prisoners convicted of manslaughter should be included in the bill.

The committee found the law would not guarantee a prisoner's co-operation, but noted there was nothing parliament could do to ensure that, nor would it necessarily lead to the discovery of the remains of any victim.

"However, the effect of ineligibility for parole on a prisoner serving a life sentence in the absence of co-operation will be substantial."

The commissioner for victims of crime and police have expressed support for the bill, and police do not envisage any potential workload problems, the committee said.

About 14 prisoners would currently be affected by the proposed law.

Similar legislation has been introduced in other states.