Signout
  • Jimmy Barnes (pictured right) slammed Josh Frydenberg (pictured left) over mentioning his song. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Rock icon Jimmy Barnes didn't like his song being mentioned at an energy press conference.
By
Riley Morgan

30 MINS AGO  UPDATED 23 MINS AGO

Mr Barnes hit out at Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday after he made reference to the rock legend during a press conference to promote a proposed national energy deal. 

Mr Frydenberg and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were in Port Kembla, NSW, to promote the national energy guarantee on Monday.

During Mr Frydenberg's speech at the local steelworks, he paid homage to Mr Barnes' iconic rock anthem 'Working Class Man'.

"More than 30 years ago Jimmy Barnes came to Port Kembla to make the film clip for Working Class Man. Today the prime minister has come to Port Kembla to create jobs for Australia’s working-class men and women," Mr Frydenberg said.

The reference didn't sit well with the Cold Chisel front man, who tweeted his disgust soon after.

"Hey @JoshFrydenberg don’t use my name or my songs to sell your shitty policies. You don’t represent me #portkembla#workingclassman #auspol," he wrote.

Mr Barnes was met with a chorus of support on social media.

More reading
Frydenberg questions are latest twist in citizenship saga

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg is dismissing speculation he could be yet another dual citizen illegally sitting in federal parliament.

Turnbull labels questioning of Frydenberg's citizenship as 'absurd witch hunt'
An angry Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has defended Josh Frydenberg after the Energy Minister was forced to defend his citizenship status.

Advertisement