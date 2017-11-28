Jimmy Barnes (pictured right) slammed Josh Frydenberg (pictured left) over mentioning his song. (AAP)

Rock icon Jimmy Barnes didn't like his song being mentioned at an energy press conference.

Mr Barnes hit out at Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday after he made reference to the rock legend during a press conference to promote a proposed national energy deal.

Mr Frydenberg and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were in Port Kembla, NSW, to promote the national energy guarantee on Monday.

During Mr Frydenberg's speech at the local steelworks, he paid homage to Mr Barnes' iconic rock anthem 'Working Class Man'.

"More than 30 years ago Jimmy Barnes came to Port Kembla to make the film clip for Working Class Man. Today the prime minister has come to Port Kembla to create jobs for Australia’s working-class men and women," Mr Frydenberg said.

The reference didn't sit well with the Cold Chisel front man, who tweeted his disgust soon after.

"Hey @JoshFrydenberg don’t use my name or my songs to sell your shitty policies. You don’t represent me #portkembla#workingclassman #auspol," he wrote.

Mr Barnes was met with a chorus of support on social media.