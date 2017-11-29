Five decades after helping put Australia's first satellite into space the University of Adelaide is celebrating the achievement.

Launched from the Woomera rocket range in outback South Australia fifty years ago on Wednesday, the Weapons Research Establishment Satellite was an incredible feat of engineering, University of Adelaide Professor Mike Brooks says.

"They were using a modified Redstone rocket donated by the Americans and only had an 11-month window available to plan, design, build and test before launch," Mr Brooks said.