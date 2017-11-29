AMA president Dr Michael Gannon says he supports new safeguards announced by the Medical Board of Australia to protect patients from incompetent doctors.

Australia's peak medical body has thrown its support behind moves to require older doctors to undergo mandatory health checks to prove their competence.

The Medical Board of Australia will introduce new safeguards to protect patient safety and strengthen community trust in medical practitioners.

All Australian practitioners aged 70 or over must have their work peer-reviewed and undergo health tests, including cognitive screening, every three years, under the Professional Performance Framework announced on Tuesday.

Given the strong evidence on age-related risk of poor performance, the MBA said it recognised that addressing the issue to keep patients safe was a "must".

"Doctors tend to retire later than many other professionals and often wish to continue to make important professional contributions as they age," the board's report said

"Respecting and supporting this, the board believes it is time to also assure their continuing ability to provide safe clinical care by requiring peer review and health checks for doctors aged 70 years and older who provide clinical care to patients."

Dr Michael Gannon, Federal President of the Australian Medical Association says the right to practise medicine well beyond the age of 70 is something "very important" to doctors.

"You get very used to the title, you get very used to the respect that other members of the community afford you and, in many cases, you can appropriately practise medicine well into your advanced years," Dr Michael Gannon told ABC Radio Melbourne.

However, Dr Gannon said "overall" the AMA supports the announced changes.

Also under the MBA's crackdown on registered medical practitioners, substantiated complaints made against doctors will come under greater scrutiny.

Doctors will also be required to complete 50 hours of annual professional development training to ensure their skills are up to date in order to maintain registration.