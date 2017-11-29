Australian tourists stranded in Bali by a volcanic eruption have been "left in the dark" and neglected by their insurance companies.

Travel insurance companies limiting support for Australian tourists stranded on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have added further confusion and chaos.

The international airport at the island remains closed as the Mount Agung volcano continues to spew ash into the sky.

A number of Australian insurers have issued statements saying their customers would only be covered if they had bought policies up to nine weeks ago, before the Indonesian government issued an alert on the volcano.

Some have stipulated a cut-off coverage date of September 22, which is when the volcano alert was first raised to a level four, suggesting an eruption was imminent.

Others, including the nation's largest insurer Cover-More, are refusing to cover those who purchased a policy on or after September 18 when the alert was raised from normal to "vigilance".

Teenager Emily Martin, 19, is on her first overseas trip without family and says it's scary knowing she is stranded without the prospect of financial reimbursement.

"They don't really tell you that you're not covered by the insurance for the volcano, you're just left in the dark," she told AAP.

Her friend Dannielle Hicks, also 19, said she was reduced to tears when she realised she would run out of money in a foreign country.

"I cried my eyes out," she said.

Young Melbourne mother Terri Martin (not related to Emily Martin) said she was surprised her insurance through her ANZ credit card would not cover delays caused by the eruption.

She works in sales and faces the double blow of a reduced income and needing to cover the expenses of her two young children in Bali.

"I really didn't expect it (the volcano) would pose a threat this far along," she said.

The grounding of flights coincided with schoolies week when an estimated 6000 teens were expected to flock to the island resort.

Many teens had expressed anxiety about being stuck in a foreign country, said a representative from Red Frogs, a support program for post-school partygoers.

"We've spoken to a number of school leavers who have concerns about not being able to get home," locations leader Nickey Bright told AAP.

"It's very different when you're here by choice, and when you're here and you feel like you can't get home."

Some insurance companies have stated they will allow travellers to claim if they purchased their insurance before November 22.

Travellers have been advised to check their insurance websites to see if they're covered by their policy.