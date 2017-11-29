Australians remain overwhelmingly positive about immigration and multiculturalism, but have expressed some concerns about social cohesion and political trust.

The vast majority of Australians are upbeat about accepting migrants from diverse backgrounds, according to a major survey, but several troubling issues are simmering just below the surface.

Almost two-thirds of Australians agree taking in immigrants from different countries makes the country stronger.

And more than four in five people think multiculturalism has been good for Australia, according to the 10th annual Scanlon Foundation report into social cohesion.

The figures have softened slightly over the past decade but remain relatively stable despite significant spikes in population and cultural diversity over the period.

However, the latest data released on Wednesday reveals unshakeably high levels of negativity towards Muslim migrants, with a slight increase in those vehemently opposed.

About 41 per cent of respondents registered negative feelings towards Muslims, compared with just 6 per cent against Buddhists.

"It indicates there's some big issues there among the mainstream," report author Andrew Markus told AAP.

"Obviously the issues are to do with a perceived lack of integration and people's perceptions of terrorism and fears about terrorism."

Meanwhile, the percentage of Australians who reported discrimination based on their skin colour, ethnicity or religion has more than doubled to 20 per cent.

Professor Markus described this as a particularly worrying trend.

"It may be the hardcore minority that are rusted on and very much against the direction this country is going - they may be emboldened to say something on a bus or in an interaction on the street," he said.

"It could also be a function of people being encouraged to speak up."

The report also found ordinary Australians are increasingly likely to fear their hard work is not being rewarded and their lives will be worse off within four years.

There is much less trust in the federal government to "do the right thing" and far fewer people believe they are able to speak out on issues important to them.

"A lot of people think the system is busted and needs radical change or total replacement," Prof Markus said.

The perceived failures of Australian democracy and increased support for minor parties could have major consequences for the country.

Greens supporters hold the highest levels of endorsement for democracy but also a heightened sense of weakness of existing government.

One Nation attracts the highest level of discontented voters, with 37 per cent agreeing having a strong leader "who does not have to bother with parliament" would be good for Australia.

Four in five One Nation supporters agree Australia's system of government should be replaced or overhauled.

And close to a third of One Nation supporters are very pessimistic about Australia's future, compared with 10 per cent or less of Liberal, Labor and Greens supporters.

Prof Markus said the survey, which canvassed the views of about 42,000 people over the past decade, highlighted underlying issues that needed to be addressed.