The Turnbull government is standing firm against a wide sweeping bank inquiry even as some of its Nationals colleagues are on piling on the pressure for one.

Senior Liberals have dismissed suggestions the Turnbull government is about to do an about-turn and take over the process of implementing the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banks being sought by some his Nationals colleagues.

Attorney-General George Brandis says it would be a waste of money and take too long to deliver any relief to customers, who were already benefiting from reforms put in place by the government.

Nationals senator Barry O'Sullivan is refining his private bill for an inquiry through talks with Labor and the Greens, and could introduce it to the Senate once the same-sex marriage legislation is dealt with either late on Wednesday or Thursday.

But it is becoming increasingly likely the bill will be held over until next week, after the Nationals hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue and present the party's resolution to its Liberal colleagues at a joint party meeting on Tuesday.

Senator O'Sullivan would have the numbers for the bill to pass in the Senate, and Nationals MPs George Christensen and Llew O'Brien are both threatening to cross the floor in the lower house.