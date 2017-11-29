Anthony Joshua has warned Kiwi Anthony Joshua he has already begun preparations for their expected heavyweight unification title bout.

Anthony Joshua has accused New Zealand's Joseph Parker and his promoter of "acting" and warned his rival he has already begun preparations for their expected heavyweight unification title fight.

The IBF and WBA champion hopes terms will soon be agreed with WBO title-holder Parker for a fight, potentially at London's O2 Arena, early next year so that he can begin his training camp in the first week of January.

Joshua, 28, wants to fight three times in 2018 and most recently has seen the unorthodox video made by Parker and his eccentric promoter David Higgins in which he is goaded for supposedly having a "glass jaw".

Though he has been on holiday in Dubai he has already analysed his most recent performance, last month's stoppage defeat of Carlos Takam, and is confident of applying what he has learnt if the "talking" stops.

"It seems like everyone's doing the talking for some people at the minute, so we're just trying to go direct to the source," Joshua said.

"There's one thing talking about what's going on, and acting, but negotiations aren't done over social media. That's not where negotiations take place. Behind closed doors we're keeping negotiations going."

Referencing the potential difficulty of fighting at Wembley Stadium while it is occupied by Premier League outfit Tottenham, Joshua continued: "It seems to only be in boxing: that's not my job. I work with professionals and put them in place to care for these types of things.

"I would not get on the phone to call Harry (Kane), say 'What's happening, mate? Listen, we need a date. What are you renting it for? Yeah, we're looking to fit in 85,000'... do you know what I'm saying?

"I should be focusing on how I'm going to knock out my next opponent. I'll leave that to the people who I put in place: the professionals to take care of it

"We're looking to fight early on in the year, to potentially fit in another two towards the middle and the end of the year."