Sally Fitzgibbons and Tyler Wright have again been forced to wait to open their world championship pursuits with a fourth consecutive lay day called in Hawaii.

Competition at the season-ending Maui Pro in Hawaii has been called off for a fourth consecutive day.

Championship leader Sally Fitzgibbons, countrywoman and world No.2 Tyler Wright and Courtney Conlogue of the United States can all be crowned world champion with victory.

"There are some waves here again this morning but it's still not what we're looking for so we are off for the day," said WSL Deputy Commissioner, Jessi Miley-Dyer.

"I'm really looking at tomorrow and a significant swell that could offer some great waves so we'll be back early in the morning."

Fitzgibbons, a three-time championship runner-up, will face world No.12 Silvana Lima of Brazil and local wildcard Brisa Hennessy in the first round.

Wright meets local Tatiana Weston-Webb and fellow Australian Laura Enever first-up.

Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore is the only other Australian with a shot a claiming the title, but needs to win in Hawaii and have Fitzgibbons and Wright finish lower than fifth.