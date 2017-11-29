Some Liberal party members have threatened not to volunteer their help in the Bennelong by-election. (AAP)

Liberal Party members have threatened not to help with the campaign in the crucial Bennelong by-election because of a lack of progress on internal party reform.

The NSW Liberal state council annual general meeting was due to discuss historic changes to the way candidates are preselected and how internal positions are filled on December 9.

But the meeting has been rescheduled to February 10, as the party ramps up a campaign to retain Bennelong and the Turnbull government's one-seat majority in federal parliament.

In an email to reform supporters, proponents Walter Villatora and Jim Molan write: "Many members have expressed their anger to us and a few have indicated their intent to take that anger out on the Bennelong by-election by not volunteering."

"We implore you not to do this. We urge you to stick with the party until we can get democratic reform into place," the pair wrote.

"We know the imperfections of our party better than anyone, yet to deliver Bennelong to a Labor member has the very real chance of soon delivering a Labor/Greens federal government ... which would be a disaster."

Mr Molan is expected to replace Hollie Hughes as NSW senator, in the wake of a High Court decision to disqualify her from replacing former minister Fiona Nash, who was also disqualified.

There must be no more postponements of the AGM and the next round of preselections must not be conducted under the existing "undemocratic" rules or it would amount to "a serious betrayal of party members", he said.

The Democratic Reform Movement, as the group is known, is seeking to have the meeting ratify the so-called "Warringah motions" passed by the Party Futures Convention in July.

The motions allow for plebiscites to select candidates for state and federal seats in NSW.