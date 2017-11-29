An activist has scaled the front of Victoria's state parliament to protest the logging of forests. (AAP)

Wildlife activists have scaled Victoria's parliament and dumped mulch on the front steps to protest logging of the state's old growth forests.

"Under the Andrews Labor government they have been logging native forests unlawfully and they're pushing some Victoria's iconic endangered species to extinction," Whistleblowers, Activists and Citizens Alliance spokeswoman Zianna Fuad told AAP.

The group wants the government to introduce more parks and reserves to protect wildlife, and create jobs in the environment sector.

Three people have been arrested and are currently being interviewed.

One area of parliament house has been sectioned off, but the male abseiler remains in place.