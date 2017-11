Dairy processor Murray Goulburn has sold its Edith Creek factory in Tasmania to Dutch Mill of Thailand.

Dairy giant Murray Goulburn has sold its dairy processing facility at Edith Creek, near Smithon in north-west Tasmania to Thai milk processor Dutch Mill.

The Edith Creek plant, which employs about 80 staff and makes UHT milk, cream and custard, was already scheduled for closure on November 30, and Murray Goulburn said the closure will proceed.

It is believed that Dutch Mill intends to re-open the site, which was sold for an undisclosed price.