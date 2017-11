Nationals MP Andrew Broad says Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has ignored conservatives in the same-sex marriage debate.

The criticism from Andrew Broad - who opposes same-sex marriage but will respect the "yes" view of his electorate - comes after conservative senators had a range of amendments to the legislation slapped down in the upper house.

"I think, in my view, there's been a complete lack of leadership," Mr Broad told ABC radio on Wednesday.