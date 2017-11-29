Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk may be forced to make a deal to form government. (AAP)

Four days after ballots were cast the Queensland Electoral Commission will continue to count votes, with nine seats still hanging in the balance.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk may be forced to break her promise not to deal with a disparate cross bench to form government, with nine seats still undecided days after Queenslanders cast their vote.

Ms Palaszczuk is remains steadfast in her confidence she will win the 47 seats needed to secure Labor's return to power, even though the vote count is set to continue on Wednesday.

So far Labor has won 44 of the 48 seats it is predicted to gain, while the LNP sits on 36, with four crossbench MPs.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls on Tuesday said the election was all but over with a definitive result potentially days away.

But the vote is incredibly tight in some seats, where an ALP candidate could fall to the Greens or an independent.

Mr Nicholls called into question Ms Palaszczuk's promise not to make deals in order to hold onto her lead in parliament, and challenged her to let him form government if she can't.