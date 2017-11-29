The federal government has lifted the ban on Australian citizens travelling to al-Raqqah in Syria without a legitimate purpose.

Australians can now travel to al-Raqqah in Syria without facing criminal charges but have been warned the area is still a war zone.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed on Wednesday coalition forces, including Australian troops, have taken back al-Raqqah city from Islamic State, which she described as an important milestone in the fight against the extremist group.

"This means that Australian citizens who travel to al-Raqqah will no longer be subject to the criminal code defences that made it an offence to travel to al-Raqqah without legitimate purpose," she told reporters in Canberra, while reminding people Syria and Iraq were still subject to "do not travel" warnings.