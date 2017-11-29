Victorian Liberal MP Robert Clark is attempting to kill debate on the assisted dying bill. (AAP)

Opponents to Victoria's proposed voluntary assisted dying scheme for the terminally ill are trying to knock off debate for a second time in the lower house.

After more than 100 hours of debate, including overnight sittings in both houses, the government-led bill is back in the Legislative Assembly for a vote on the amended plans.

But when the matter resumed late on Tuesday afternoon for what was expected to be a purely administrative exercise, opponent Robert Clark issued an amendment for debate to "be deferred indefinitely".

It's the second attempt to do so, after the first was put up by deputy premier and euthanasia opponent James Merlino when the matter was previously in the Legislative Assembly, and was unsuccessful.

Health Minister Jill Hennessy said she did not shy away from the fact the government had to concede amendments to get the bill through the Legislative Council and the time to vote on this bill "is now".

Debate on the bill and Mr Clark's amendment will continue on Wednesday.