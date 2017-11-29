The Greens' Lidia Thorpe will make her maiden speech as Victoria's first Aboriginal woman MP. (AAP)

Victoria's first Aboriginal woman MP, the Greens' Lidia Thorpe, will make her maiden speech after a smoking ceremony by elders on the steps of state parliament.

Victoria's first Aboriginal woman MP will make her maiden speech after a smoking ceremony by elders on the steps of state parliament.

Local elders will conduct the ceremony for the newly-elected Greens member for Northcote, Lidia Thorpe, on Wednesday afternoon ahead of her maiden speech in parliament.

A Gunnai-Gunditjmara woman, Ms Thorpe was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon after being elected on November 18, trumping 90 years of Labor reign in the inner-Melbourne seat.

Her election makes her the third Greens MP to enter the lower house, where the cross bench is already full with five other members.

The Northcote by-election was forced by the death from cancer of family violence minister Fiona Richardson.