Tiger Woods' partner at the Hero World Challenge only turned professional the year of his last win. (AAP)

Former world No.1 and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods feels he has plenty to prove to a new generation as he prepares for the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods admits he is "winging it" ahead of his latest comeback, but still harbours ambitions to remind his kids and a new generation of rivals that he is more than "the YouTube golfer".

Woods has started just three events since August 2015 and withdrew from his most recent tournament in February in Dubai after an opening 77.

The 14-time major winner subsequently underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, his fourth back operation in the space of three years, but will return to action in this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

"This surgery was about quality of life because I didn't really have much," Woods told a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 10th comeback after an absence of 10 weeks or more in his career.

"I've been in bed for about two years and haven't been able to do much. The neatest thing for me is to be able to get out of bed and I can grab a club and not use it as a crutch.

"This is very different because last year I was still struggling with the pain. I was able to hit some good shots but, looking back on it, I look like I was playing in slo-mo.

"I'm winging this because I don't know what my body can and can't do yet. I don't have any pain any more in my back but I do have some stiffness. Like 'D'uh', it's fused. So just give me a little bit of time."

Former world No.1 Woods is currently ranked 1199th and is a 40/1 outsider in the 18-man field, which features several players who grew up as some of his biggest fans.

Justin Thomas, who will partner Woods in Thursday's first round, only turned professional in 2013, the year of Woods' last tournament win.

"In an ideal world, I would like to have them feel what some of my past guys had to go against all those years," Woods said.

"I'd like them to feel that same way."

Woods also wants his children Charlie and Sam to see first-hand how good he is, especially after Sam's comment earlier this year when being introduced to Lionel Messi.

"I said, 'Ain't it neat to meet a living legend' and she said, 'Yeah we live with one,'" Woods added.

"I never thought my kids understood what I'd been able to do in the game of golf because they always think I'm the YouTube golfer. They've never seen me in action."