NATO, the EU and the UN have condemned North Korea missile launch.

The launch of a North Korean missile towards Japan has prompted sharp criticism from NATO, EU and UN officials.

"This is a further breach of UN Security Council Resolutions, undermining regional and international security," NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The launch is "in outright violation of the DPRK's international obligations, as set out in several UN Security Council resolutions," a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Japan's UN ambassador Koro Bessho told reporters in New York that his country has condemned North Korea publicly and said "we criticise their behaviour in the strongest possible terms."

Matthew Rycroft, the British ambassador to the UN, said if confirmed as a missile launch this is a "reckless act by a regime which is more intent on building up its ballistic missile nuclear capability than it is on looking after its own people."

"We call on the regime to give up its programs, to invest instead in the people of North Korea," Rycroft said.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in New York on Wednesday afternoon after a request from US, Japan and South Korea.