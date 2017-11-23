Over the last few decades thousands of indigenous women have been murdered or gone missing in Canada, sparking outrage across the country, and eventually leading to a national inquiry to tackle the issue.

In this week’s episode of Dateline, Vanished: Canada’s Missing Women, we take a look at this issue, and ask what Australia can learn from the Canadian response to the crisis.

The producer of the story, Kylie Grey, sat down with our Dateline intern, Mitchell Earnshaw, to discuss what it was like telling the stories of these women, and the families who are still looking for answers.

She discusses how they ended up choosing the city of Winnipeg as their main location for the film, noting that it was an “area where there is the highest number of murdered and missing women in Canada”

She also discusses that there was a challenge to not sensationalize this story, and to maintain a level of respect for the victims of these terrible crimes, Kylie says, “You have to be really sensitive when you go in and talk to these people, that they just don’t feel like a story, because they are giving you a piece of their soul every time.”

