How would you feel if you were told you were going to die from diabetes or polio?
These are treatable diseases, yet death is the reality for many Syrian refugees living in Lebanon.
In her most recent Dateline film, journalist Sarah Abo canvasses the health crisis crippling Syrian refugees who cannot access health care. Sarah follows the heartbreaking stories of men, women and children who are dying from treatable diseases because of war and their refugee status.
“What will resonate with the Australian audience is that many of us know someone with a health condition, diabetes, cancer,” she tells Dateline intern Bianca Banchetti in this podcast chat.
“Imagine if that person you know personally couldn’t access the healthcare that they needed that would save their lives?”
“I just hope people aren’t desensitised by the war now that it’s in its seventh year.”
“It’s so far away from us but the implications are real and we’re seeing the greatest movement of people since the Second World War.”
Listen to Sarah’s chat with Bianca here:
Watch Sarah's full story here: