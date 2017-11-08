In his recent Dateline story, reporter Joel Tozer met the people who call Pasay City Cemetery home.
In this episode of The Intern Diaries he explains what it was like filming in one of the city’s most populated cemeteries; “the thing you take away is just how resourceful these people are,” he tells Dateline intern Hareem Khan.
“I think when you first think about it, you’d think it’s quite spooky, and you’d think, ‘how can these people live amongst the dead?"
“But for many of them it is a safer, better option for families with young kids to live in the cemeteries than it is in the slums. Some of these families had lived in the slums before and they said they’d feared for their kids’ safety.”
Many of the people who live in the cemetery are in high spirits.
“Some of the people we met actually buried the people themselves, and now they live on top of the graves," Joel says.
“They talk to the people during the day, they maintain the graves, they clean them - most of the people we met love their life there.”
Listen to Joel's chat with Hareem here:
Watch his full film here: