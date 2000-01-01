Settlement Guide Videos

03:33

ኑዛዜን ማስፈር ለምን እንደሚያሻዎ

03:23

የመንገድ ላይ አደጋዎች በአውስትራሊያ

03:37

የምርጫ ድምፅ አሰጣጥ በአውስትራሊያ

04:01

የሠራተኞች መብቶች እና የቪዛ ዋስትና ጥበቃዎች

03:49

የጡረታ አበል ሲብራራ