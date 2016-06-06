SBS Amharic

A profile of the Australian Labor party

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten

Published 6 June 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 6 June 2016 at 9:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Starting as underdog in this campaign and with a former union official as leader, the Australian Labor Party (ALP) is the nation's oldest active political party. It has contested state elections from 1891 and every federal election since Federation in 1901 and is proud of its long history fighting for workers. Feature by Gareth Boreham

