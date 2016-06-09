A profile of the Australian Liberal party

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP
Published 10 June 2016 at 9:52am, updated 10 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Liberal Party of Australia was founded more than 70 years ago by the man who would go on to become Australia's longest-serving Prime Minister. Sir Robert Menzies is a revered figure in Liberal ranks. And while the party has undergone significant change over the decades, in many respects it has also remained true to its conservative traditions. Feature by Gareth Boreham
Published 10 June 2016 at 9:52am, updated 10 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share