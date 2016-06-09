SBS Amharic

A profile of the Australian Liberal party

SBS Amharic

A profile of the Australian Liberal party

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2016 at 9:52am, updated 10 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The Liberal Party of Australia was founded more than 70 years ago by the man who would go on to become Australia's longest-serving Prime Minister. Sir Robert Menzies is a revered figure in Liberal ranks. And while the party has undergone significant change over the decades, in many respects it has also remained true to its conservative traditions. Feature by Gareth Boreham

Published 10 June 2016 at 9:52am, updated 10 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን