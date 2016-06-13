SBS Amharic

A profile of the Australian Nationals party

Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP

Published 13 June 2016 at 7:07pm, updated 13 June 2016 at 7:37pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
The Nationals party is one of the great survivors of Australian politics....priding itself on representing rural and regional communities for almost a century.At this election the Nationals have a chance to increase their parliamentary representation and influence within the Coalition with the LiberalsPackage by Gareth Boreham

