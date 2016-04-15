SBS Amharic

A tale of dressing (others) for success

A tale of dressing (others) for success

Esther Felix (L), and Donny Galella (R) Source: SBS

Published 15 April 2016 at 3:37pm, updated 15 April 2016 at 4:03pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Australia's unemployment rate may have fallen to 5.7 per cent in March, but not everyone finds it easy to land a position. So many need help with their interview skills, even their appearance. There are some organisations out there helping those less advantaged make the most of their potential. Feature by Ricardo Goncalves

