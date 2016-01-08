SBS Amharic

Agreements for food to reached groups of besieged Syrians

SBS Amharic

Agreements for food to reached groups of besieged Syrians

A starving boy in Madaya Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2016 at 7:42pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 7:47pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The Syrian government has granted the United Nations access to three Syrian towns, including one where residents say thousands of people are starving to death. Humanitarian assistance will be delivered to Madaya and two other cities, Fu'a and Kefraya, but no firm date had been set. Madaya has been under siege from Syrian government forces and Hezbollah militias for seven months, preventing basic supplies from getting through. Feature by Rachael Hocking

Published 8 January 2016 at 7:42pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 7:47pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን