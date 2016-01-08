Agreements for food to reached groups of besieged Syrians

A starving boy in Madaya Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2016 at 7:42pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 7:47pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Syrian government has granted the United Nations access to three Syrian towns, including one where residents say thousands of people are starving to death. Humanitarian assistance will be delivered to Madaya and two other cities, Fu'a and Kefraya, but no firm date had been set. Madaya has been under siege from Syrian government forces and Hezbollah militias for seven months, preventing basic supplies from getting through. Feature by Rachael Hocking
