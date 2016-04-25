Anzac Day commemorated across Australia

SBS Amharic

Anzac Day 2016, Canberra. Source: AAP

Published 25 April 2016 at 8:02pm, updated 25 April 2016 at 8:35pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Commemorative events have been held around the country to mark Anzac Day - 101 years on from the landing of Australian and New Zealand forces in what is now Turkey. (April 25, 1915) The Gallipoli campaign was launched to help British forces capture a strategic location in the Allies' fight against Ottoman Forces in the Great War. By Kristina Kukolja and Miles Morgan NITV

