SBS Amharic

Aussie tears as Rio's Olympics wrap up

SBS Amharic

Closing ceremony of Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games

Fireworks go off over the Maracana Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2016 at 9:42pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 11:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The 2016 Rio Olympics have come to a colourful close after more than two weeks of intense competition. It was a heartbreaking final day for the Australian men's basketball team who were fighting to secure its first ever Olympic medal. Package by Helen Isbister

Published 22 August 2016 at 9:42pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 11:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን