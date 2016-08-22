Aussie tears as Rio's Olympics wrap up

Fireworks go off over the Maracana Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Source: Getty Images
Published 22 August 2016 at 9:42pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 11:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The 2016 Rio Olympics have come to a colourful close after more than two weeks of intense competition. It was a heartbreaking final day for the Australian men's basketball team who were fighting to secure its first ever Olympic medal. Package by Helen Isbister
