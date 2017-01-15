Australian Open preview

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia at the 2016 Australian Open Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2017 at 11:22am, updated 15 January 2017 at 11:27am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
In less than twenty-four hours, some of the tennis world's biggest will take to the courts in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The Open, the first of the four global Grand Slam tennis events of the year, is held annually in the last two weeks of January in Melbourne - drawing crowds from all over the world. By Peggy Giakoumelos
