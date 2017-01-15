SBS Amharic

Australian Open preview

SBS Amharic

Australian Open preview

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia at the 2016 Australian Open Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2017 at 11:22am, updated 15 January 2017 at 11:27am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

In less than twenty-four hours, some of the tennis world's biggest will take to the courts in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The Open, the first of the four global Grand Slam tennis events of the year, is held annually in the last two weeks of January in Melbourne - drawing crowds from all over the world. By Peggy Giakoumelos

Published 15 January 2017 at 11:22am, updated 15 January 2017 at 11:27am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን