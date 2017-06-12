Australians recognised with Queen's Birthday honours

Actor Deborah Mailman at the 2016 Logie Awards Source: AAP
Published 12 June 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 12 June 2017 at 12:38pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List will recognise 891 Australians across a wide range of professions and industries, from all states and territories. The Honours List acknowledges a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia's Defence Force and Emergency Services. Package by Rangi Hirini
Published 12 June 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 12 June 2017 at 12:38pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share