Australians recognised with Queen's Birthday honours

Most outstanding actress winner Deborah Mailman with her Logie Award at the 2016 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Sunday, May 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING

Actor Deborah Mailman at the 2016 Logie Awards Source: AAP

Published 12 June 2017 at 12:22pm, updated 12 June 2017 at 12:38pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
The Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List will recognise 891 Australians across a wide range of professions and industries, from all states and territories. The Honours List acknowledges a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia's Defence Force and Emergency Services. Package by Rangi Hirini

