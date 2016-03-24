SBS Amharic

Bali summit agrees on refugee emergency strategy

SBS Amharic

Bali summit agrees on refugee emergency strategy

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greets Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) Bali, Indonesia, 23 March 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2016 at 10:27am, updated 8 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

More than 250 delegates from 48 countries have met in Bali to address challenges of transnational crime in the Asia Pacific. This is the sixth time the Bali Process summit has been held in Indonesia. Issues of people smuggling, trafficking and irregular migration have topped the agenda. Package by Michelle Rimmer

Published 25 March 2016 at 10:27am, updated 8 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን