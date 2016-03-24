Bali summit agrees on refugee emergency strategy

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greets Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) Bali, Indonesia, 23 March 2016. Source: AAP
Published 25 March 2016 at 10:27am, updated 8 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
More than 250 delegates from 48 countries have met in Bali to address challenges of transnational crime in the Asia Pacific. This is the sixth time the Bali Process summit has been held in Indonesia. Issues of people smuggling, trafficking and irregular migration have topped the agenda. Package by Michelle Rimmer
