Ban Ki-moon farewells the U-N after 10-years as Secretary General

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, poses for a selfie photo with one of his staff members on his last day at the U.N. headquarters on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, poses for a selfie photo with one of his staff members on his last day at the U.N. headquarters on Dec. 30, 2016. Source: AP

Published 2 January 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:45pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has bid a final farewell to staff on his last day in office.It comes at a time when the relevancy of the UN is under scrutiny, as conflicts continue to rage around the world.Feature by Hannah Sinclair

