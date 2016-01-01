SBS Amharic

'Bigger and better than ever before' - Australia ushers in 2016

'Bigger and better than ever before' - Australia ushers in 2016

Fireworks explode over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australian, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. Source: AAP

Published 1 January 2016 at 1:02pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 1:18pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Australia was among the first countries to welcome in 2016 - the major cities yet again delivering memorable fireworks displays. In Sydney, a light show in the colours of the Aboriginal flag was among the special features designed to celebrate Australia's Indigenous peoples. Feature by Kristina Kukolja

