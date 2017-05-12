Bill Shorten delivers Budget reply speech

The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten delivers his reply to the 2017 Budget Source: AAP
Published 12 May 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 2:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has used his official Budget reply speech to criticise the Turnbull government's tax cuts for big business. Mr Shorten strongly rejects the claim Treasurer Scott Morrison's Budget looks like Labor policy. Feature by James Elton-Pym
