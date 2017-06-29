Census shows majority of overseas-born Australians now Asian

Tales of the 2016 census Source: AAP
Published 29 June 2017 at 5:22pm, updated 29 June 2017 at 5:27pm
By Kassahun Negewo
Source: SBS
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the results of the 2016 census, revealing an Australia that is bigger, older, and more diverse, less religious and becoming more Asian. The Bureau is boasting that 95 per cent of households completed the census, despite concerns over privacy and a huge crash that took down the online system for days. Feature by James Elton-Pym
