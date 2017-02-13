China close to becoming Australia's largest source of tourists
Kata-Tjuta, in the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, NT Source: AAP
Published 13 February 2017 at 8:27pm, updated 13 February 2017 at 8:41pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
China is set to overtake New Zealand as Australia's number one source of tourists, in a year of record international visits to our shores. Last year saw international tourism increase by 11 per cent. The industry is confident of further growth, but says the government needs to play its part.Package by Aileen Phillips
