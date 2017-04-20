Citizenship tests to undergo series of changes
Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Published 20 April 2017 at 5:02pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 5:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled the biggest overhaul in Australia's citizenship standards in decades. Migrants hoping to call Australia home will now be tested on their English skills, as well as questioned about their cultural values and attitudes towards women. By Matt Connellan
