Co-commissioners announced for NT following Martin's resignation

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Mick Gooda addresses the Garma Festival in north-east Arnhem Land on Sunday July 31, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 1 August 2016 at 8:57pm, updated 1 August 2016 at 11:12pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Two commissioners will jointly lead a Royal Commission investigating abuse in Northern Territory youth detention, after former NT Chief Justice Brian Ross Martin quit. Attorney-General George Brandis says Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice commissioner Mick Gooda will be joined at the helm by former Queensland Supreme Court Chief Justice Margaret White. Package by Peggy Giakoumelos
